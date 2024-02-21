Medeama chairman Tony Aubynn rejects Al Ahly's request to postpone CAF Champions League match

Medeama SC board chairman Dr Tony Aubynn has expressed that there is no need to postpone the CAF Champions League match against Al Ahly despite the latter's request due to flight complications.

According to Dr Aubynn, all arrangements have been made for Al Ahly to fly to Kumasi, the match venue, on Thursday.

He stated in an interview with an Egyptian TV channel, "The flight time from Accra to Kumasi is approximately 40 minutes."

"Al Ahly players are safe and in a hotel in Accra. They will fly only 40 minutes from Accra to Kumasi, the match venue."

Dr. Aubynn emphasized, "There is no need to postpone the match."

Al Ahly had requested the match to be rescheduled to Saturday, citing their late arrival in Ghana due to flight issues.

However, Dr Aubynn believes that the team should be able to prepare well for the match despite the setback.

The match between Medeama and Al Ahly is crucial for both teams, with Al Ahly aiming to solidify their position at the top of the group and Medeama hoping to revive their chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

It remains to be seen whether CAF will grant Al Ahly's request or maintain the original schedule for the match.

Regardless, Al Ahly will still need to travel to Kumasi in preparation for the match, pending CAF's decision.