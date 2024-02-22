Medeama chief Moses Armah urges Ghanaians to support team against Al Ahly

Moses Armah, the bankroller of Medeama, has made a fervent appeal to Ghanaian football enthusiasts to rally behind the team as they prepare to take on Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League.

Following impressive displays in the preliminary stages, Medeama has progressed to the group phase and currently occupies the fourth position.

A victory against the African champions would significantly enhance their prospects of advancing further in the tournament.

During an interview with Peace FM, Armah underscored the magnitude of the forthcoming encounter against Al Ahly, viewing it as a battle between Ghana and Egypt.

He strongly urged Ghanaians to converge at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, eager to demonstrate their backing for Medeama.

"Ghanaians should come and support Medeama; it is Ghana versus Egypt now, that is how the game is," he said.

"They are all coming here, and if they want good football to watch, this is the time Ghana should come and support so that we thrash them."

While recognizing the strength of Al Ahly's squad, which boasts numerous players with experience playing for the Egyptian national side, Armah retains confidence in Medeama's capabilities.

He encouraged supporters to generate an electric atmosphere that could potentially intimidate their opponents.