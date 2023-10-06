Medeama chief Tony Aubynn declares support for new Ghana FA Executive Council despite losing position

Medeama SC board member Dr Tony Aubynn has expressed his support for the newly elected Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), even though he lost his bid for a seat on the council.

During the Elective Congress held in Tamale on Thursday, Dr Tony Aubynn aimed to secure one of the five seats allocated to the 18 Ghana Premier League clubs. Unfortunately, his campaign fell short of the required number of votes, as he received only 7 votes, which was insufficient to retain his seat on the council.

Despite this setback, Dr. Tony Aubynn has pledged his backing for the newly elected Executive Council of the GFA.

“Congress has gone very well. It’s being calm better than what people expected especially giving stories around it and all that, so I think everything has gone very well”

“I couldn’t make it but that’s fine, it is service to football. In all, those who are going are good enough and I give them my support” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Randy Abbey retained his seat by topping the polls with 12 votes followed closely by Frederick Acheampong who also garnered 11 votes with Kwesi Appiah and Nana Oduro Sarfo getting 10 votes each to make it unto the council while Kingsley Osei Bonsu finally made the cut in a run-off with Karel United CEO Elleony Amande.