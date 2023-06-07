Medeama chief Tony Aubynn says club was denied Ghana Premier League in the past

Board Chairman of Medeama SC, Dr Tony Aubynn has stated that the time is right for his club to be crowned champions after being denied by factors that led to the truncation of the league in previous years.

Medeama SC were in contention for the title before the Tiger Eye Pi Number 12 Expose caused authorities to halt all official football activities in Ghana in 2018.

After a Normalisation competition was introduced to keep clubs active, the league finally resumed following the election of a new Ghana Football Association president but the ravaging effects of the global pandemic COVID 19 again forced the pause of the league with Medeama notably in pole position halfway through the season.

Dr Aubynn believes all these unfortunate development came to ruin the club's chances which is why he believes the 2022/23 season will be their year.

“Then before COVID-19, we were also in the lead when the government postponed the league and we think we have not been fairly treated by nature so it’s our time to win," he told Graphic Sports.

“We are confident of winning the league, we think that we have been hard done by nature you remember that during the normalisation period, we were in a comfortable lead and then the league was truncated," he added.

The Yellow and Mauves are now just a point away from winning the league as they prepare to face the Tamale City at the Akoon Park in their final match.

.