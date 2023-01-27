Medeama coach Abdul Umar Rabi confident ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

Medeama coach Abdul Umar Rabi is upbeat ahead of his team's Ghana Premier League match against Hearts of Oak on Saturday.

Rabi is confident that they can maintain their recent dominance over the Phobians in Tarkwa. Medeama have won the last four meetings in Tarkwa against Hearts without conceding a goal.

This season, the Mauves and Yellows have been inconsistent, with 17 points from 13 games. However, a victory over the Phobians on Saturday could propel them close to the top four.

“Is a game that is not going to be easy but we are preparing very well to clinch the day. Last year we beat them here, I know they will come for revenge but we will go again and beat them.”

“As we lost away from home, we will not stay here to even draw the game, we want to win and get all the maximum three points because Akoon is Akoon” he said.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak are struggling to raise a team for the clash.