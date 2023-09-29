Medeama coach Adotey anticipates challenging battle against Horoya AC in CAF Champions League showdown

Medeama SC head coach Augustine Evans Adotey is bracing himself for a demanding encounter against Horoya AC in the upcoming CAF Champions League match scheduled for Saturday, September 29.

Adotey and his squad arrived in Conakry, Guinea, on Thursday night, gearing up for the pivotal second leg of their CAF Champions League decider against Horoya AC.

Notably, the Ghanaian champions currently hold the upper hand in the tie, having secured a 3-1 victory over the Guinean giants at Cape Coast Stadium just two weeks ago.

Addressing the media during a Friday afternoon press conference, Adotey emphasized his determination to guide Medeama to victory and secure their spot in the CAF Champions League group stage.

"Preparations are nearly complete. As the coach of Medeama, I bear the responsibility of ensuring the club advances to the next round, which means reaching the group stages," he asserted.

Adotey further elaborated, "A win tomorrow will demonstrate why Medeama is representing Ghana, and even a draw will suffice to propel my team to the next stage. So, tomorrow, my goal is to maintain a clean sheet to make the game a mere formality."

The upcoming showdown between Horoya and Medeama is scheduled to take place at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Nongo, a suburb of Conakry, the capital of Guinea.