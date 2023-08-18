GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama coach Adotey Anticipates familiar line-up for CAF Champions League clash

Published on: 18 August 2023
Medeama's coach, Evans Adotey, remains cautious about predictions as they approach their CAF Champions League encounter against Remo Stars.

The Ghanaian champions play the Nigerian side on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium, and Medeama will be hoping for a convincing first-leg result before travelling to Nigeria for the second leg next weekend.

"It's too early to predict," Adotey commented. He elaborated, "All that I will say is that you will see most of my old squad on the field of play." This glimpse into his lineup strategy reflects a balance between experience and adaptation.

Adotey hinted at possible changes, sharing, "Maybe one or two new players may come in at some point." His flexibility in integrating new talent while preserving the core of the team showcases his intent to strengthen the squad strategically.

Adotey assured, "But for Sunday, trust me, you will see a Medeama of last season." This commitment to maintaining the essence of their successful past season signals the team's determination to build upon their achievements and uphold their competitive reputation.

