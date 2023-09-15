Medeama coach Adotey expresses concern about playing CAF Champions League matches in Cape Coast

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has voiced his concerns about playing their CAF Champions League matches in Cape Coast, stating that it affects the team's performance.

The Ghanaian champions have been forced to use the Cape Coast Stadium as the new T & A Stadium in Tarkwa is still not ready.

Adotey highlighted that the empty stadium during their first-leg match against Nigeria's Remo Stars had an impact on their performance.

He noted that the lack of fan support and the silence in the stadium affected the players. Nevertheless, he emphasised his determination to secure a significant victory for his team.

"Sometimes it affects us because comparing games being played in Tarkwa, with our fans rallying behind us and looking at what transpired the other time. You could see the stadium was empty, dead. Even when we scored the only goal I didn’t hear shouts from supporters pushing us to score more. The stadium was quiet. It sometimes affects the players but to me as a coach, it happens. The only thing I want is to give my team a massive win," Adotey said.

Adotey's Medeama will host Guinean giants Horoya AC on Sunday, with the aim of achieving a substantial win in preparation for the second leg in two weeks.