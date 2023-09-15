Medeama coach aims for defensive strength and goals against Horoya

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has outlined his strategy for the upcoming CAF Champions League clash against Horoya.

Adotey emphasised his plan to defend effectively and score goals in the match, with the objective of securing a big win before the second leg in two weeks.

Adotey was made aware of an intriguing statistic regarding Horoya's goal-scoring record. Horoya, who finished second in the Guinean league last season, scored 39 goals, surpassing Medeama's total of 32 goals when they won the Ghanaian league.

In response, Adotey explained his coaching approach, saying, "As a coach, you need to look at the good side of your opponent and the weaknesses of the opponent as well. So all that I need to do is defend my goal and then score goals. That's exactly what I plan to do."

Medeama will host Guinean giants Horoya AC in the first leg of the final eliminator tie in Cape Coast on Sunday. The upcoming match is expected to be a challenging one, with Horoya drawing on their experience in the competition, while Medeama seek to exceed expectations.

Medeama will be eager to secure a historic berth in the Champions League group stage, and Sunday's match will be a crucial step in that journey.