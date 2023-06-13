Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey not afraid of Africa's most successful club Al Ahly

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey claims he is not scared of the pedigree of giants Al Ahly and other stellar clubs as he leads his side to participate in the CAF Champions League next season.

The veteran tactician etched his name in gold when he guided the ambitious side to their first ever Ghana Premier League title.

The Mauve and Yellow wrapped up the season in style after demolishing relegated Tamale City 3-0 at the Akoon Community Park to deliver western region's first crown in 47 years.

Medeama have their work cut out for them as they embark on their first ever adventure in the CAF Champions League.

The young Ghanaian side have a daunting task to navigate their way in the competition which will feature some of Africa's finest and stellar clubs including record holders Al Ahly.

But the former Karela United and national female Under-17 team coach, is unfazed about the humongous pedigree of Africa's big boys.

“Why not? We can also go far in the competition. We can emulate what Ahly and the rest have done in the competition. We are not scared by any of these clubs," he told Asempa FM.

"It is all about the game plan and commitment of your players. So we are not thinking about whether it is Al Ahly or which ever club. We just believe that we can do it."

Adotey has been involved in all of the side's title triumphs since 2013 - winning two FA Cups, Super Cup and now the Premier League.