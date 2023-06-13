Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey sets ambitious CAF Champions League group stage target

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey wants to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League after guiding the ambitious side to clinch the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in the club's impressive history.

The veteran gaffer has laid down the marker ahead of his side's participation in Africa's elite inter-club competition.

Medeama have been crowned winners of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, thumping relegated Tamale City 3-0 at the Akoon Community Park on Sunday.

The Mauve and Yellow have their work cut out for them as they begin the adventure to upset the odds ahead of their debut campaign in the competition.

The Ghanaian side are not new to football on the African terrain after participating in the CAF Confederation Cup twice - 2013 and 2015 where they reached the group stage of the competition eight years ago.

They will have vowed to augments their squad with experience as they venture into Africa for the third time in 10-years.

Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly are the indomitable force in Africa, clinching their 11th CAF Champions League trophy after beating Wydad Casablanca 3-2 on aggregate.

Medeama will participate in the competition which will also involve Africa's most successful club Al Ahly and other giants like Mamelodi Sundowns, Wydad Casablanca, TP Mazembe and WAC amongst others.

But the evergreen Medeama coach is unfazed and has set his target of reaching the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

“Just like every other club, our target is the money zone. However, we will set a target and before we get to the money zone we have to get out of the group stage successfully. This means we have to go game by game. All the games before we reach the money zone will be very important to us. However, our main target and priority will be to enter into the money zone." he is quoted by Asempa FM.

Medeama have been the most consistent team in Ghana in the last five years.