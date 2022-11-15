Medeama coach David Duncan 'not under pressure' despite poor run of results

Medeama coach David Duncan claims he is not under pressure despite the club's poor run of results in the Ghana Premier League.

The Mauves and Yellows have dropped to the bottom half of the table after four consecutive defeats, including last week's losses to Berekum Chelsea, Aduana Stars, Great Olympics, and Asante Kotoko.

Medeama, who have been tipped for the title, began the season with two outstanding results: a home victory over Legon Cities and a comeback victory over Real Tamale United.

They have, however, recently been in dismal form, and the club are reportedly considering the future of coach Duncan.

"I’m not under pressure because it happened in Leicester, it happened elsewhere, I mean this is not the first time something like that is happening in football. Even with coaches who perhaps begun a season with clubs so I can understand where the problem is coming from, so I am not worried at all," he said.

Medeama will hope to bounce back on Wednesday against Bibiani GoldStars.