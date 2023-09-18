Medeama coach Evans Adotey acknowledges Horoya's quality despite win

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has praised the quality of Horoya AC, despite his team's 3-1 victory in the first leg of the CAF Champions League playoff tie.

Adotey emphasised that beating Horoya AC should not be taken as a sign of their weakness. He acknowledged the Guinea club's abilities and technical prowess.

He compared Horoya AC to Remo Stars, highlighting the physical strength of Remo Stars. He noted that Horoya AC displayed a different style of play, focusing on passing and ball circulation, which posed its own challenges.

Adotey emphasised that Medeama's ability to take their chances was crucial in the match, unlike previous encounters where they struggled to create opportunities. He said, "Beating Horoya AC 3-1 does not make them a weak side, they are a very good side, honestly speaking."

He continued, "If I compare Horoya and Remo Stars, Remo Stars came in physically, they were running, they were pushing, whatever, the physical ability was there unlike Horoya."

Adotey also commented on the technical aspect of Horoya AC's game, saying, **"But you could see, not so technical but you could see they could string their passes together, circulate their passes well."

He pointed out the challenges Horoya AC presented, especially in the last 15 minutes, stating, "You could see in the last 15 minutes although we were desperate but anytime they had a counter-attack, we were in trouble."

Medeama will now travel to Conakry with the task of defending well to come out unscathed. They have a two-goal margin to protect and aim to make history by reaching the CAF Champions League group stage for the first time.