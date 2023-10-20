Medeama coach Evans Adotey addresses the challenge of competing in three tournaments

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has offered insight into how the club is managing the challenge of competing in three tournaments this season.

Medeama are participating in the CAF Champions League, defending its position in the Ghana Premier League, and also taking part in the FA Cup.

Adotey explained, "I keep asking myself questions as to how to go about managing the three competitions, but as a coach, we need to approach the situation one step at a time. Currently, our focus is solely on the Betpawa League."

He emphasized that their immediate priority is the upcoming game against Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League, and preparations are fully underway. Looking ahead, the CAF Champions League group stage is set to begin in November, where Medeama will face challenging opponents in record holders Al Ahly, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Yanga FC of Tanzania.

Managing the demands of all three competitions will be a significant challenge for Medeama, but the team appears determined to approach each situation as it comes and give their best efforts in all three competitions.