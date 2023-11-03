Medeama coach Evans Adotey blames poor start for defeat to Hearts of Oak

Medeama head coach Evans Adotey attributed his team's 3-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak to a poor start in the game.

Despite being the defending champions, Medeama found themselves trailing early in the match, with three first-half goals against them.

The match began with Medeama falling behind after just six minutes when their goalkeeper, Appiah Kubi, unfortunately scored an own goal.

Hearts of Oak seized the opportunity and added a second goal 11 minutes later, courtesy of Issah Hamza.

Medeama managed to pull one back through Godknows Dzakpasu, but their efforts fell short. Hamza, once again, found the back of the net, marking the final goal of an exhilarating contest at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In his post-match comments, coach Adotey acknowledged the challenges his team faced, saying, "I knew it wasn't going to be easy for me, and that is exactly what happened. I didn't start the game well. (Conceding) three goals in the first half and then coming back and then holding on until the final whistle meant that if I had started the game well, the result wouldn't have been this scoreline."

Medeama are determined to bounce back from this defeat and will remain in Accra to face Legon Cities in their upcoming match this weekend. Adotey and his team are looking to address the mistakes from the game against Hearts of Oak and return to their winning ways.