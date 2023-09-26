Medeama coach Evans Adotey cites key players absence in loss to Aduana FC

Medeama coach Evans Adotey pointed to the absence of key players as a contributing factor to their 2-0 defeat against Aduana FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The reigning champions suffered their first defeat of the season, following a draw in their first match to leave them without a win after two games.

Adotey lamented, "We missed Sowah, Fatawu, and Kojo Amoako, and looking at the set-up, we fielded three youngsters in the game. In fact, if they can convince me, why not bring them on board in the return encounter?"

He continued, "I will not say the physically affected us because it was a game of equal. Well, we lost, I will accept the defeat. We need to go back and prepare for the African campaign."

The absence of top striker Jonathan Sowah, wingers Derrick Fordjour and Theophilus Anobah, midfield maestro Manuel Mantey, Jean Vital Ourega, Nana Kofi Babil, and Black Stars left-back Fatawu Hamidu had a noticeable impact on the squad, forcing them to field younger, less experienced players.

Coach Adotey acknowledged the influence of these absences on the match's outcome and expressed a willingness to provide opportunities to the promising young players if they prove themselves in the future.

Despite the setback, Medeama have now shifted focus to the CAF Champions League as they prepare to face Horoya AC in the second leg in Guinea on Saturday. With a 3-1 advantage, they aim to secure qualification for the group stage.