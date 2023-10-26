Medeama coach Evans Adotey commends Nations FC's resilience

Medeama head coach Evans Adotey has commended Nations FC for their resilient performance despite defeating them in a recent Ghana Premier League match.

Medeama secured a narrow victory over Nations FC, with Kamaradin Mamudu scoring the decisive goal in the 62nd minute.

The talented right-back's goal proved to be the difference at the Akoon Community Park.

Following the match, Adotey acknowledged the challenge that Nations FC posed and reflected on their previous encounter.

He mentioned, "We just saw Nations FC against Kotoko three days back, a 2-2 scoreline, so engaging Nations FC here, I have gone back to 2 months back when we played them in one of our pre-competition games."

He continued, "They beat us 2-1, so based on what I saw in that game and their recent match against Kotoko, I said to myself that we were going to face a tough team, and that's exactly what we experienced."

Adotey credited his team's hard work for securing the victory and expressed his delight with the result. The champions have moved up to 11th place in the table with 7 points from five games, with one outstanding game left to be played.