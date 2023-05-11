Medeama coach Evans Adotey confident ahead of crucial Hearts of Oak clash

Medeama head coach Evans Adotey has assured fans of the club to expect a victory in their next Ghana Premier League fixture against Hearts of Oak.

The Accra Sports Stadium will host the two giants after on Sunday, May 21 after the FA Cup semifinal fixtures as they continue to mount pressure on Aduana Stars who lead the table.

Evans Adotey believes there is enough time for him to prepare his boys for the crucial encounter and is confident the maximum points will be secured at the end of the game.

"We have two more weeks to prepare against Hearts of Oak next week the league is in recess so we hope to take the boys through whatever plan we have for Hearts of Oak. And trust me we are going to bring the three points," he said on Peace FM.

Medeama SC are now second on the table with 50 points following their recent win over Bechem United.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak remain fifth on the table with 45 points after losing 3-2 to Samartex over the weekend.