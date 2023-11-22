Medeama coach Evans Adotey confident of positive result against Al Ahly in CAF Champions League Group stage opener

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey is optimistic about a favourable outcome in their CAF Champions League group stage opener against Al Ahly.

The Ghanaian champions will face the record Champions League holders at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo this weekend.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Evans Adotey emphasised his determination to secure a positive result in the opening game, expressing confidence that Medeama will not lose to the Egyptian giants.

“We must make sure we advance to the quarterfinals because this is a league competition rather than a knockout round. Going into the Al Ahly match, I want to keep a clean sheet, attack and defend, and make sure I don't lose,” said Adotey.

“I'm confident that we won't lose in Egypt, and I'm preparing my boys well to ensure that we return home with positive results. I firmly believe that we will play in the quarterfinals following the group stages, and nothing can threaten my confidence.”

Medeama departed Ghana on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for the crucial game against Al Ahly. The Mauve and Yellow will also face Young Africans of Tanzania and CD Belouizdad of Algeria in Group D of the competition.