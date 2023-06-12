Medeama coach Evans Adotey credits predecessors for Ghana Premier League title triumph

Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey has commended the efforts of the two immediate past coaches, David Duncan and Umar Rabbi following their Ghana Premier League glory on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauve won their first league title on Sunday, defeating Tamale City 3-0 at Akoon Park.

Jonathan Sowah scored a brace in the second half to seal the win after Joshua Agyemang broke the deadlock.

Despite a shaky start to the season, Evans Adotey instilled a winning spirit in the club when he took over in March, allowing the team to overtake Aduana Stars, who had been in charge for several weeks.

Adotey had replaced Umar Rabi who initially served as an assistant coach for David Duncan. Duncan fell out of favour with the management of the Tarkwa-based side following a poor run of results recorded under his tutelage which led to his departure.

“Nobody should blame David Duncan, Umar [Rabbi], they did a yeoman’s job, they started," Adotey told StarTimes after annexing the title.

“I came in the halfway so it doesn’t mean I just came and won the cup.

“They gathered some points and I also continued until this final day.

“So the congratulation is not meant for me alone, it is a collective congratulations.

“[David] Duncan part, Umar [Rabbi] is part even those all the technical men they are all part, it is not me alone.," he added.

Medeama are now the third team from te Western region to win the championship after Sekondi Eleven Wise in 1960 and Sekondi Hasaacas in 1977.