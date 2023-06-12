Medeama coach Evans Adotey declines to comment on CAF Champions League chances

Medeama head coach Evans Adotey has refused to wade into CAF Champions League conversations despite winning the Ghana Premier League.

The Tarkwa-based side will represent Ghana in the next CAF Champions League campaign after beating Tamale City 3-0 at Akoon Park to clinch their first-ever league title.

Adotey took over from Umar Rabi and led the team on a phenomenal run that earned them the trophy making them the third Western Region side to ever win it and the first in 46 years,

Evans Adotey is however focused on taking up his tasks step by step and not worried about the Africa-inter club competitions.

“Too early to predict but all that I need to say is, let’s wait and see the way forward. The first mission is fulfilled and my second task was to make sure that we make use of the newly constructed stadium, so now that we’ve qualified, it is time for the management, and myself as well to decide the way forward.

Medeama's last appearance in CAF inter-club competition saw them enter the Confederation Cup group stages after defeating South African powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.