Medeama coach Evans Adotey details training challenges in Tanzania ahead of Yanga clash

Medeama coach Evans Adotey shed light on the challenges his team faced in securing training facilities in Tanzania ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League clash against Yanga SC.

In a candid statement, Adotey revealed the obstacles encountered during the team's attempt to train in Tanzania ahead of Wednesday's match at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

He stated, "It’s not too late. Like I said earlier, an arrangement was made for me to train yesterday (Monday). We got there, Wydad were training, and our time was rescheduled. After that, we were ready to move to the field, and then a local team interrupted, claiming the field belongs to them. There was no room for us to train. We were held hostage until the next 45 minutes, where we were told to go and come back at 10 pm. It looked frustrating. I was intimidated but all the same, we’ve brushed this off and looking at today. Today, I am told there is no way we can train at the main stadium. I am waiting for an opportunity to train somewhere! After that, I will get my boys back on track."

Expressing his concerns about the impact on the team's preparation, Adotey added, "I am not looking at this situation. The focus is mainly on the match against Yanga tomorrow. I hope by close of today [Tuesday], I will have a place to train. Because after travelling, we haven’t trained the whole day. It looks something intimidating if we are unable to train today too. I have brushed it off and focused on ensuring we get back in there and get the needed result."

Despite the setbacks they have faced in Tanzania, including difficulties in training, Adotey believes that his team has what it takes to overcome these obstacles and emerge victorious.

With four points from three games, Medeama are currently tied with Belouizdad in second place in Group D, behind leaders Al Ahly who have five points.