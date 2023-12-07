Medeama coach Evans Adotey focused on defensive solidity ahead of Yanga clash

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has emphasised the importance of defensive solidity ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Yanga SC on Friday in Kumasi.

The Ghanaian champions have been struggling with defensive lapses, conceding in each of their last four games, which has raised concerns ahead of the crucial fixture.

Adotey acknowledged that his team's defence has not been up to par, having conceded six goals in their recent games. However, he assured that they have been working diligently to address these issues and are determined to keep a clean sheet against Yanga.

"Yanga are not coming here for the sake of it. They are here for a purpose, and that purpose is to ensure victory. So, like I said, I know Yanga! They are a very good side; I respect them, and I will not underrate any opposition. Whether we concede or don't concede, we'll give off our best," Adotey stated.

He continued, "We've been conceding in recent games. I conceded a goal in my backyard against Berekum Chelsea, the same against Asante Kotoko, against Al Ahly, and then CR Belouizdad. So far, we've worked on creating depth in defence to make sure we don't concede this time around. Working on defence, you still have to think forward. We want to win the game, and so as I'm saying, we're facing a good side. I will not underrate my opposition. We just have to map out a strategy to make sure we carry the day."

Medeama have shown resilience in their recent games, bouncing back from a disappointing start to their campaign with a 2-1 comeback win against CR Belouizdad, giving them three points and a renewed sense of confidence.

On the other hand, Yanga have had a dismal start to their campaign, suffering consecutive losses to CR Belouizdad and Al Ahly, leaving them at the bottom of the group with zero points and a -3 goal difference.

Medeama's ultimate goal is to accumulate nine points from their home fixtures and supplement those with at least two away points to reach a total of 11 points, which should be enough to secure qualification.