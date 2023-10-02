Medeama coach Evans Adotey hails GFA President Kurt Okraku's game-changing leadership

Medeama coach Evans Adotey had high praise for Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, commending his transformative tenure.

Adotey's remarks came as Okraku welcomed and congratulated Medeama upon their historic qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage.

Medeama secured their place in the prestigious "money zone" in their debut appearance by defeating Horoya AC in the final qualifying round.

Adotey attributed much of the credit for the club's remarkable achievement to Okraku, stating, "You have created a good office as GFA boss, and your tenure has changed a lot of things in our game."

Adotey expressed hope for continued positive changes in Ghanaian football, saying, "If you are to stay in office for another term or more, we just want more for our game. You gave us a few encouraging words when you visited us in Cape Coast, and your rallying behind us is a great source of motivation for us, and we can only say thank you."

Okraku's leadership has been instrumental in driving progress in Ghana's football landscape, and his support for Medeama and other clubs represents a broader commitment to elevating the nation's footballing profile.

Okraku will be confirmed as President for another four years at Thursday's GFA Elective Congress because he is running unopposed.