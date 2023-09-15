Medeama coach Evans Adotey maintains focus on CAF Champions League group stage qualification

Medeama's coach, Evans Adotey, remains steadfast in his commitment to the club's goal in the CAF Champions League, emphasising that their aim is to reach the group stage, often referred to as the "money zone."

Medeama will host Guinean giants Horoya AC in the first leg of the final eliminator tie in Cape Coast on Sunday. The upcoming match is expected to be a challenging one, with Horoya drawing on their experience in the competition, while Medeama seek to exceed expectations.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Adotey expressed confidence in achieving a positive result in the first leg before the return leg in two weeks.

The winner of the tie will secure a spot in the group stage. Medeama, making their debut in the Champions League after winning the Ghana Premier League last season, is determined to make their mark. In contrast, Horoya has not been a consistent presence in the competition over the past few seasons.

Adotey stated, "The only objective I have set is to ensure that we qualify for the group stage, so preparation is ongoing. We have today and tomorrow to show the whole nation why reaching the group stage is essential."

Medeama will be eager to secure a historic berth in the Champions League group stage, and Sunday's match will be a crucial step in that journey.