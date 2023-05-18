Medeama coach Evans Adotey optimistic ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

Medeama SC head coach Augustine Evans Adotey is confident his club will claim the maximum points when they face Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

The Tarkwa-based side will visit the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend to play the Phobians who are aiming to finish on a high following their recent struggles in the competition.

The Yellow and Mauves who are just two points shy of first-placed Aduana Stars are aiming to continue in great form and possibly win the title at the expense of the Ogya lads as well as other notable competitors.

Adotey says his side have had ample time to rehearse their gamer plan and is assured it will be effectively implemented when they clash with the 2020-2021 champions.

"We have had two weeks to prepare against Hearts of Oak because the Premier League was on a break.

"We have taken the boys through the plan we intend to deploy against Hearts of Oak and trust me we are going to bring the three points," Adotey said.

Medeama have 15 wins, five draws, and ten defeats after 30 games in the season.