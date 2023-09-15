Medeama coach Evans Adotey proud of defender Fatawu Hamidu after Black Stars debut 

Medeama head coach Evans Adotey has heaped praises on defender Fatawu Hamidu following his impressive performance with the Ghana national team.

Hamidu was handed his debut national team call up against Liberia in an international friendly following injuries to Baba Rahman and Gideon Mensah after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic.

The left-back made his first start in the friendly against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium which the Black Stars won 2-1.

Hamidu played the entire duration on his first full debut and received commendations from the fans for his outstanding performance.

Medeama coach Evans Adotey is excited the Black Stars technical team gave his defender an opportunity to play.

"It took us 5-6 months to know the qualities of Fatawu Hamidu but it took the Black Stars coaches just two days to know and play him. I’m very proud of him", Adotey told reporters at a press conference.

Fatawu Hamidu will be in action for Medeama when they take on Guinean giants Horoya in the CAF Champions League qualifiers this weekend.