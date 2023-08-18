Medeama coach Evans Adotey reveals tactical edge to exploit Remo Stars' weaknesses

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has set his sights on exploiting the weaknesses of Remo Stars as the Ghanaian champions gear up for their CAF Champions League clash on Sunday.

The two teams are poised for a high-stakes encounter at Cape Coast Stadium in the first leg of the preliminary round tie.

Adotey, speaking to the media, revealed his strategic approach. "One may not come out as a coach to demonstrate or brief the public as to how he plans or his knowledge about the opponent," he said. He further explained, "We’ve observed their games. Recently I saw their games during a tournament in Nigeria. I have seen them severally and I have tapes of their games." Adotey emphasized that his team, alongside the players, has been meticulously analyzing their opponent's strengths and vulnerabilities.

With their sights set on progressing to the coveted group stage, also known as the money zone, Medeama's confidence is palpable. Adotey's words echo this sentiment, stating, "We’ve identified few points including weaknesses and strength. We’ve seen them and we’ve planned for them." He concluded, "Today marks the final leg of our preparations and we hope to make sure everything is set for victory on Sunday."

Medeama aim to secure a strong victory at home, paving the way for a successful journey to Nigeria. As anticipation builds for this crucial clash, fans eagerly await to see Coach Adotey's strategic insights translate into on-field success.