Medeama coach Evans Adotey targets clean sheet in CAF Champions League clash  against Al Ahly

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey has outlined his team's strategy for their CAF Champions League group stage opener against Al Ahly, expressing a strong desire to maintain a clean sheet against the record Champions League holders.

The Ghanaian champions will face Al Ahly at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo this weekend.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Adotey emphasised the importance of advancing to the quarterfinals, highlighting that this is a league competition rather than a knockout round. He outlined his approach for the Al Ahly match, stating, "I want to keep a clean sheet, attack and defend, and make sure I don't lose."

Confident in his team's capabilities, Adotey added, "I'm confident that we won't lose in Egypt, and I'm preparing my boys well to ensure that we return home with positive results. I firmly believe that we will play in the quarterfinals following the group stages, and nothing can threaten my confidence."

In Group D of the competition, the Mauve and Yellow will also face Young Africans of Tanzania and CD Belouizdad of Algeria.