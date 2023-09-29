GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama coach Evans Adotey targets clean sheet to ensure qualification over Horoya in CAF Champions League

Published on: 29 September 2023
Medeama SC coach Augustine Evans Adotey is eager for his team to avoid conceding any goals against Horoya in order to advance to the next stage of the CAF Champions League.

The team arrived in Conakry, Guinea, on Friday morning for the crucial second-leg match against Horoya AC scheduled for Saturday, September 29.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Coach Evans Adotey expressed his determination to guide Medeama to victory over Horoya AC and secure qualification for the group stage of the CAF Champions League. He stressed the importance of maintaining a clean sheet to preserve their 3-1 lead from the first leg.

“Preparation is almost set. As a coach of Medeama Sporting Club, I have a responsibility and that is to ensure Medeama sails through to the next round, I mean the group stages,” the coach said.

Coach Adotey continued, “A win tomorrow will prove why Medeama is representing Ghana and a draw will automatically qualify my team for the next stage. So come tomorrow I want to make sure I keep a clean sheet just to make the game a mere formality.”

The game between AC Horoya and Medeama SC will be played tomorrow at 4 p.m.

