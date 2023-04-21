Medeama coach Evans Adotey targets Ghana Premier League title

Head Coach of Medeama SC Evans Adotey says the team have set their sights on the Ghana Premier League title as their main target in the ongoing season.

After more than a decade of playing in the Ghana Premier League, the Tarkwa-based side are now confident of clinching the elusive league title this season through determination.

The team began with difficulties under coach David Duncan who was replaced by Umar Rabi after recording poor results. Umar Rabi also left the role after a short spell with the Yellow and Mauves.

Evans Adotey who took over in March has succeeded in lifting the club to the second position and is now confident of finally winning the long-sought-after silverware.

“It’s been fourteen years playing in the Ghana Premier League, we’ve won the FA Cup twice and played in Africa. Now, our main target is to win the league title. The target of the Board is winning the league title”

“We will not rush in as much as we want to clinch the ultimate. We will not think about our opponents who are in the race for the title, we are taking it game after game. We only want to protect our image and win the league. we will continue to win our games and see the outcome, if others falter then we take advantage to win it” he said.

On Friday afternoon, Medeama Sc will face seventh-place Accra Lions in their matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League