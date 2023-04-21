Medeama coach Evans Adotey targets victory over Accra Lions

Medeama head coach Augustine Evans Adotey is optimistic about claiming all three points in their clash against Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League on Friday in Accra.

The two teams will clash at the Accra Sports Stadium in their 27th fixture of the season as Accra Lions hopes to bounce back to winning ways after going on a five-game winless run. Meanwhile, Medeama SC have found their feet with great results which have propelled them to second place.

Evans Adotey believes his team will continue with their form with their trip to Accra. He is confident his side will emerge victorious at the end of the game.

“The pitch will decide. Each team will demonstrate what they can do on the field of play. It will be a good game but we are determined to win the game and pick the three maximum points and that’s our main target” he said.

Adotey won the Coach of the Month of March. During the month, the former Karela United manager led his team to four victories, a draw, and one loss, totalling 13 points from six games.

The victories were against Berekum Chelsea, Accra Great Olympics, Asante Kotoko, and Bibiani Gold Stars while drawing with Real Tamale United and losing to Aduana FC.