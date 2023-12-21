Medeama coach Evans Adotey vows to fight for redemption despite humbling loss to Young Africans

Medeama trainer Evans Augustine Adotey has admitted they failed to live up to expectation in their humiliating defeat to Young Africans in the CAF Champions League.

The Yellow and Mauves succumbed to a 3-0 loss to the Tanzanian champions on Wednesday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salam.

Ivorian midfielder PaÃ§ome Zouzoua got the opening goal of the match in the first half before Kennedy Musonda and Mudathir Yahya scored a goal each in the second half.

This means that the chances of Medeama getting past the group stage of the competition becomes very unlikely.

However, Adotey insists the club will fight to the end of the group stages as they face giants Al Ahly and CR Belouizdad in the remaining matches.

"Our ambition to get three points today has failed. We have two more games, and we shall assess the situation," the coach of the Ghanaian side told the media.

"We shall fight for the remaining six points. Young Africans deserved the win, but we could have avoided tel he three goals."

Adotey's role as head coach of the Ghanaian champions has come to an end as he reverts to his technical director position with new coach taking over in the next days.