Medeama coach Evans Adotey's sole focus on CAF Champions League group stage ahead of Horoya clash

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has made it clear that their sole focus is on securing qualification to the group stage of the CAF Champions League, with a 3-1 advantage going into the second leg in Conakry.

The Ghanaian champions are determined to make history by reaching the group stage, often referred to as the "money zone," for the first time in their history.

Coach Adotey expressed his commitment to the team's preparation and the responsibility he holds as the coach of Medeama Sporting Club.

He emphasised the significance of their upcoming match and the opportunity it presents for the team to showcase why they are representing Ghana.

"A win tomorrow will prove why Medeama is representing Ghana, and a draw will automatically qualify my team to the next stage. So come tomorrow, I want to make sure I keep a clean sheet just to make the game a mere formality," Adotey stated.

The stakes are high for Medeama, as they aim to become the first Ghanaian club since Berekum Chelsea in 2012 to advance to the CAF Champions League group stage. The journey has been challenging, but Medeama are determined to script their own historic chapter in African club football.