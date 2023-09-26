Medeama coach Evans Augustine Adotey shifts focus to Horoya after torrid GPL start

Medeama coach Evans Augustine Adotey has shifted his team's focus to their crucial CAF Champions League clash against Guinean giants Horoya AC.

The reigning Ghana Premier League champions have had a challenging start to the domestic league, failing to secure a win in their first two games.

They were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Accra Lions and then suffered a 2-0 defeat against Aduana FC in Dormaa. Both games were played after they beat Horoya in Cape Coast.

Despite their domestic struggles, Adotey is determined to guide his team to success in the CAF Champions League as they make their debut in the competition.

Medeama hold a significant advantage going into the second leg of the playoff tie against Horoya AC, having secured a 3-1 victory in the first leg earlier this month.

The coach and his team are confident that they can complete the job in Conakry and advance to the group stage of the continent's flagship club competition.