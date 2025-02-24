Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko admits there are no minnows in FA Cup amid defeat to PAC Academy

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has conceded that there are no easy opponents in the MTN FA Cup, following his team's shocking elimination by Division One League side PAC Academy.

Medeama lost 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the TNA Stadium on Sunday.

Tanko acknowledged that his team underestimated PAC Academy, emphasising that every team in the FA Cup is a potential threat.

"Honestly I am very disappointed we are out at this stage. When it comes to the MTN FA Cup there's no minor division one or division two team," he said.

The Medeama coach warned his players before the game that they needed to bring their best effort to win.

"I told them before the game that if you bring your eighty percent and PAC Academy brings a hundred percent, they will beat you because they also know how to play."

Medeama's exit from the MTN FA Cup is a significant setback for the team, which had hoped to deliver trophies under Tanko's leadership. However, Tanko remains committed to helping his team learn from their mistakes and move forward.

"I am very sorry to the fans, we hope that the next games will be better," he said.