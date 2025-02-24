Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko claims he warned his players before FA Cup exit

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has revealed that he warned his players about the potential threat posed by Division One League side PAC Academy before their shocking MTN FA Cup exit.

Despite his warnings, Medeama suffered a 4-2 loss on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the TNA Stadium on Sunday.

Tanko expressed his disappointment in the performance, stating that he had cautioned his players about the dangers of underestimating PAC Academy.

"I told them before the game that if you bring your eighty per cent and PAC Academy brings a hundred per cent, they will beat you because they also know how to play," he said.

Medeama's elimination from the MTN FA Cup is a significant setback for the team, which had hoped to deliver trophies under Tanko's leadership.

The Premier League side failed to capitalise on home advantage, with PAC Academy proving more clinical in the shootout to secure a famous victory.

Tanko apologized to the fans, saying, "Honestly I am very disappointed we are out at this stage... I am very sorry to the fans, we hope that the next games will be better."

Medeama's exit from the MTN FA Cup follows similar upsets for other Premier League sides, including Hearts of Oak and Bibiani GoldStars.