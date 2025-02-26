Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko confirms heart complications led to Michael Osei’s passing

Medeama head coach Ibrahim Tanko has revealed that former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei passed away due to heart complications.

Osei passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the age of 53.

Speaking on the Inside PFAG YouTube channel, Tanko confirmed that Osei had a history of heart problems and had undergone surgery, though he was unsure whether the procedure took place in England or Germany.

"I think his passing was related to his heart. Yes, he had surgery. I believe it was in London," Tanko stated.

His remarks align with those of Tony Oduro, secretary of Asante Kotoko Legends, who also cited heart issues as the cause of Osei’s death.

Oduro told GhanaWeb that Osei had been fitted with a heart enhancer and had spoken about potential coaching offers, including support from former teammate JÃ¼rgen Klopp.