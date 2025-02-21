Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko excited about Ghana Football’s return

Medeama Sporting Club head coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his excitement about the return of Ghana football following a brief hiatus.

The Ghana Premier League was put on hold after a tragic incident involving the death of Francis Frimpong, a staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko.

Coach Tanko hopes that the incident will serve as a lesson to fans and stakeholders, and that hooliganism will be eradicated from Ghana football.

"I'm happy that football is coming back after the very unfortunate incident of Pooley's death, and I hope we have learned something out of it... We have to take hooliganism out of it. I hope everyone has learned something out of it, so that our football will be clean," he said.

The return of Ghana football kicks off with the MTN FA Cup Round 16 games, including Medeama SC's clash against PAC Academy on Sunday, February 23.

Coach Tanko's comments highlight the importance of promoting a positive and respectful football culture in Ghana.