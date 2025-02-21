GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko excited about Ghana Football’s return

Published on: 21 February 2025
Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko excited about Ghana Football’s return

Medeama Sporting Club head coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his excitement about the return of Ghana football following a brief hiatus.

The Ghana Premier League was put on hold after a tragic incident involving the death of Francis Frimpong, a staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko.

Coach Tanko hopes that the incident will serve as a lesson to fans and stakeholders, and that hooliganism will be eradicated from Ghana football.

"I'm happy that football is coming back after the very unfortunate incident of Pooley's death, and I hope we have learned something out of it... We have to take hooliganism out of it. I hope everyone has learned something out of it, so that our football will be clean," he said.

The return of Ghana football kicks off with the MTN FA Cup Round 16 games, including Medeama SC's clash against PAC Academy on Sunday, February 23.

Coach Tanko's comments highlight the importance of promoting a positive and respectful football culture in Ghana.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more