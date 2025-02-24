Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko expresses disappointment after FA Cup elimination

Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko has shared his disappointment following his outfit elimination from the Ghana FA Cup competition.

The Yellow and Mauve fell short to Division One club PAC Academy in the Round 16 clash, succumbing to a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat at the Tarkwa TNA Stadium.

The Premier League side were expected to advance but found themselves in a tough contest as the game ended 1-1 after regulation time.

Despite their experience, Medeama failed to capitalize on their chances, allowing the determined second-tier side to force the game into penalties.

PAC Academy converted all four of their penalties, while Medeama faltered under pressure, missing twice to bow out of the competition.

Speaking after the game, Tanko voiced out his disappointments after his outfit bottled their chances of reaching the quarterfinals.

“Honestly, I’m disappointed getting out of the competition at this stage. We had a disappointing performance in the first half but I think we did well in the second half of the match” he said after the game” he said.

Medeama will now have to turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League campaign after falling short in the Cup competition.