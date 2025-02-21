Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko hopes for improvement regarding hooliganism

Medeama Sporting Club head coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his hope for a significant improvement in the issue of hooliganism in Ghana football.

This comes after the tragic death of Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, a staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko, who was stabbed to death during a Ghana Premier League match three weeks ago.

The incident led to a temporary halt in the Ghana Premier League, but football is set to return with the MTN FA Cup Round 16 games this weekend.

Coach Tanko, speaking ahead of Medeama's match against PAC Academy on Sunday, February 23, emphasized the need for a change in behavior among fans.

"I'm happy that football is coming back after the very unfortunate incident of Pooley's death, and I hope we have learned something out of it... We have to take hooliganism out of it. I hope everyone has learned something out of it, so that our football will be clean," he said.

Coach Tanko's comments highlight the importance of promoting a positive and respectful football culture in Ghana, and his hope for a safer and more enjoyable experience for fans and players alike.