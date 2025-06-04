Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko proud of players despite loss to Kotoko

Medeama SC coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed pride in his team's performance despite a 3-2 loss to Kotoko in their recent Ghana Premier League match.

Tanko commended his players for their efforts, saying, "I think I'm very proud of my boys."

Tanko highlighted his team's impressive display, stating, "When you look at how we started, we created a lot of chances after the first goal. We should have been going up two or three goals." Despite the loss, Tanko's players showed promise and determination.

When asked about the match officiating, Tanko tactfully avoided discussing the refereeing decisions that potentially swayed the game's outcome. "I don't want to talk about it," he stated. "I mean, the situations that change the game, I don't want to talk about it."

Despite the setback, Medeama will focus on bouncing back in their final league fixture against Berekum.

The team will look to capitalize on the momentum they've built throughout the season and secure a strong finish. Tanko's side is determined to end the season on a high note.