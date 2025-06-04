GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko proud of players despite loss to Kotoko

Published on: 04 June 2025
Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko proud of players despite loss to Kotoko

Medeama SC coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed pride in his team's performance despite a 3-2 loss to Kotoko in their recent Ghana Premier League match.

Tanko commended his players for their efforts, saying, "I think I'm very proud of my boys."

Tanko highlighted his team's impressive display, stating, "When you look at how we started, we created a lot of chances after the first goal. We should have been going up two or three goals." Despite the loss, Tanko's players showed promise and determination.

When asked about the match officiating, Tanko tactfully avoided discussing the refereeing decisions that potentially swayed the game's outcome. "I don't want to talk about it," he stated. "I mean, the situations that change the game, I don't want to talk about it."

Despite the setback, Medeama will focus on bouncing back in their final league fixture against Berekum.

The team will look to capitalize on the momentum they've built throughout the season and secure a strong finish. Tanko's side is determined to end the season on a high note.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more