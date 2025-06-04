Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko unhappy with officiating during defeat to Kotoko

Medeama SC coach Ibrahim Tanko expressed mixed emotions after his team's 3-2 loss to Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

While praising his players' performance, Tanko hinted at frustration with the match officiating.

"I think I'm very proud of my boys," Tanko said. "When you look at how we started, we created a lot of chances after the first goal. We should have been going up two or three goals." Despite the loss, Tanko's players showed promise.

When asked about specific refereeing decisions, Tanko tactfully expressed his discontent.

"I don't want to talk about referees. I mean, it's frustrating. Look at the foul we had before they went and got this penalty. The referees took a decision, and we have to accept it."

Despite the setback, Medeama will focus on bouncing back in their final league fixture against Berekum.

The team aims to capitalize on the momentum built throughout the season and secure a strong finish.