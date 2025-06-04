GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko unhappy with officiating during defeat to Kotoko

Published on: 04 June 2025
Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko unhappy with officiating during defeat to Kotoko

Medeama SC coach Ibrahim Tanko expressed mixed emotions after his team's 3-2 loss to Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

While praising his players' performance, Tanko hinted at frustration with the match officiating.

"I think I'm very proud of my boys," Tanko said. "When you look at how we started, we created a lot of chances after the first goal. We should have been going up two or three goals." Despite the loss, Tanko's players showed promise.

When asked about specific refereeing decisions, Tanko tactfully expressed his discontent.

"I don't want to talk about referees. I mean, it's frustrating. Look at the foul we had before they went and got this penalty. The referees took a decision, and we have to accept it."

Despite the setback, Medeama will focus on bouncing back in their final league fixture against Berekum.

The team aims to capitalize on the momentum built throughout the season and secure a strong finish.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more