Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko upbeat after first season as he eyes future trophies

Former Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko feels positive about Medeama's progress after his first season in charge, despite the club missing out on its trophy target.

Tanko, who joined mid-season, guided the team to an 8th-place finish in the GPL and a missed opportunity in the MTN FA Cup.

Taking over after a period of change, Tanko aimed to stabilise the team and build confidence. Medeama developed a strong home record, only losing to Berekum Chelsea in the final match.

Memorable moments included comeback wins against Bechem United, Aduana FC, and Basake Holy Stars, plus a 3-0 victory over Young Apostles.

"The players have responded well," Tanko said, emphasising the importance of teamwork. "Together, we’ve worked to build on the foundation laid earlier in the season, which we hope to build on next season to fight for trophies.”

Tanko also praised the Medeama fans. "Their energy, both at the stadium and online, has been a driving force for us. We’re grateful for their unwavering support.”

He made these comments during an interview on Medeamaa 92.9 FM. Tanko and the club now look forward to building on this foundation and challenging for silverware in the seasons to come.