Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor highlights importance of victory over Gold Stars to end losing streak

Head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Nebojsa Kapor, expressed his delight with his team’s performance over the weekend following a crucial victory against Bibiani Gold Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

Prior to the Week 11 clash in the 2024/25 Ghanaian top-flight league, Medeama had suffered consecutive defeats to Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC.

The win marked a much-needed turnaround for the Mauve and Yellow outfit.

Speaking after the match, Coach Kapor emphasised the significance of the victory, crediting his players for their tactical discipline and execution of the game plan.

“I am very happy my players understood well what I wanted to involve in our tactic, how we can play a little bit easier on the field. This is something we really did well. I am happy our players understood this. This is good for motivation for all of usâ€¦ also, like I said, we did excellent, and this is what is the most important,” Coach Kapor said.

The victory not only boosted the team's morale but also set a positive tone as Medeama SC prepares for their Week 12 fixture against Young Apostles.

Coach Nebojsa Kapor will be hoping his side can build on this momentum and continue their push for success in the ongoing campaign.