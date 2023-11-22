GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama coach reveals strategic approach to stop Ahly in Egypt CAF Champions League

Published on: 22 November 2023
Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey has shared insights into his team's approach for the CAF Champions League group stage opener against Al Ahly.

The Ghanaian champions are set to face the record Champions League holders at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo this weekend.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Adotey expressed his determination to secure a clean sheet against the Egyptian giants, emphasizing the significance of advancing to the quarterfinals in this league competition.

“We must make sure we advance to the Quarterfinals because this is a league competition rather than a knockout round. Going into the Al Ahly match, I want to keep a clean sheet, attack and defend, and make sure I don't lose," said Adotey.

"I'm confident that we won't lose in Egypt, and I'm preparing my boys well to ensure that we return home with positive results. I firmly believe that we will play in the quarterfinals following the group stages, and nothing can threaten my confidence."

Medeama left Ghana on Wednesday for the crucial game against Al Ahly. Alongside facing Al Ahly, the Mauve and Yellow will also compete against Young Africans of Tanzania and CD Belouizdad of Algeria in Group D of the competition.

