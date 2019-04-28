Medeama coach Samuel Boadu says everyone is staying grounded at Medeama

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu says he will ensure no-one gets carried away after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Aduana Stars in the Ghana FA Special Competition on Sunday.

The Mauve and Yellows have not tasted since their 1-0 lose at Ashantigold on April 14.

The two-time FA Cup holders have managed wins over Techiman Eleven Wonders and sniffed four points off Aduana Stars.

The two teams shared the spoils in the first encounter at the Nana Agyemang Badu park before dishing out a 1-0 win over the same side in the reverse fixture on Sunday.

The win sees Medeama retain their second place with a game to spare and coach Samuel Boadu is not getting carried away.

He said: “We will keep working hard and stay grounded, that will come from the me and my backroom staff and we have a lot of experience in the dressing room.

“There’s still a long way to go, there are 7 more matches to be played and so we can't get complacent.

“We will look to keep the momentum going in to the outstanding fixture against Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday."

Source: Medeamasc.com