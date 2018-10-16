Medeama coach Samuel Boadu wants to sign Kotoko star SogneYacouba to fortify squad ahead of potential Africa campaign

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu wants to add Kotoko star Sogne Yacouba to his squad as the team bids to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

Boadu believes the Burkina Faso striker is the ideal man to spearhead his campaign in Africa's elite inter-club competition.

"We are preparing for Africa and with that we can't sell our players. We won't sell to Kotoko because we want to improve our squad. So we will be happy if they (Kotoko) will give us Yacouba," he told Kumasi-based Metro FM

"We don't want to pay high profile friendly matches to affect our players when the league starts."

Boadu has thrown a gauntlet to the Porcupine Warriors for a friendly match, insisting he has a better team than the Kumasi-based side.