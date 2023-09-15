Medeama coach unfazed by departure of defender Vincent Atingah ahead of Horoya clash

Medeama coach Evans Adotey is not overly concerned about the absence of defender Vincent Atingah ahead of the crucial CAF Champions League tie against Horoya AC.

Atingah, who was named Player of the Season when Medeama won the league title, has left the club.

The former Hearts of Oak centre-back played a key role in the previous round tie against Nigeria's Remo Stars, helping Medeama secure victory on penalties. In Atingah's absence, Adotey is confident that he has a capable replacement who can perform for the club.

Adotey stated, "I want to create competition among my players or within the team. The other time Atingah was here. This time Atingah is not around, so we have to make sure someone fits into his position. In the previous round, Atingah played the first leg, but in the second, he was on the bench, and somebody took his place. So this time around, if he's not around, I'm ever ready to insert somebody who can also play in a manner similar to what we expect from Atingah."

The winner of the tie between Medeama and Horoya AC will advance to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Adotey is setting his sights on a substantial victory in the first leg to make the second in Guinea which is in two weeks a mere formality.