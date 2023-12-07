Medeama coach welcomes return of striker Jonathan Sowah for CAF Champions League showdown against Yanga

Medeama coach Evans Adotey is delighted to welcome back Jonathan Sowah for Friday's CAF Champions League showdown against Yanga SC.

The Ghanaian striker, who has scored six goals in 13 games this season, returns from suspension and is expected to start, adding much-needed firepower to Medeama's attack.

Sowah's absence was felt in Medeama's previous match against CR Belouizdad, where they struggled to create chances and relied on a late header by Mamudu Kamaradin to secure a narrow win.

In his place, Daniel Lomotey stepped up and scored, but fans are eager to see Sowah partner Lomotey upfront to add more potency to their attack.

Adotey expressed his certainty about Sowah's inclusion in the starting lineup, emphasizing the player's proven abilities and the need to justify his place in the team. He said, "Jonathan Sowah missed our match against the Algerian due to a suspension that kept him out of the match. I’m 100% sure he will be in the start list against Yanga tomorrow. So, let’s hope Jonathan can deliver. Whilst he will be replacing another colleague, he has to prove his worth and prove to the nation why he has to take his place in the starting list."

With Medeama currently sitting third in the group standings, Adotey believes that Sowah's return could be a game-changer in their quest for a second straight win and a spot in the knockout stages. The team trails Al Ahly (6 points) and CR Belouizdad (3 points), but a victory against Yanga SC could see them leapfrog their rivals and move into a stronger position.

The match holds great significance for both teams, with Medeama looking to build on their momentum and Yanga SC seeking their first points in the competition. The Tanzanian champions have yet to register a point, and Medeama will be keen to capitalise on their struggles and secure a convincing win.